Russian strike on Dnipro: second victim identified, search for another person continues

Investigators used a DNA test to identify the remains of the second woman recovered during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the city of Dnipro on 28 June.

Source: National Police

Quote: "The deceased was a 30-year-old local resident.

So far, investigators have identified two victims who perished as a consequence of the Russian missile strike on a residential building. The clearance of rubble continues. The search for another person who may be trapped under the rubble continues."

Background:

On the evening of 28 June, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro; a person was killed and 12 more injured.

As of 1 July, 1 person was known to have been killed and 12 others wounded. On Tuesday, the body of the second victim was uncovered.

