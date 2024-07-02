All Sections
Russian strike on Dnipro: second victim identified, search for another person continues

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 14:57
Russian strike on Dnipro: second victim identified, search for another person continues
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Investigators used a DNA test to identify the remains of the second woman recovered during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the city of Dnipro on 28 June.

Source: National Police

Quote: "The deceased was a 30-year-old local resident.

So far, investigators have identified two victims who perished as a consequence of the Russian missile strike on a residential building. The clearance of rubble continues. The search for another person who may be trapped under the rubble continues."

Background:

