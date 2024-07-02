Russian strike on Dnipro: second victim identified, search for another person continues
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 14:57
Investigators used a DNA test to identify the remains of the second woman recovered during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the city of Dnipro on 28 June.
Source: National Police
Quote: "The deceased was a 30-year-old local resident.
So far, investigators have identified two victims who perished as a consequence of the Russian missile strike on a residential building. The clearance of rubble continues. The search for another person who may be trapped under the rubble continues."
Background:
- On the evening of 28 June, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro; a person was killed and 12 more injured.
- As of 1 July, 1 person was known to have been killed and 12 others wounded. On Tuesday, the body of the second victim was uncovered.
