Pentagon has no evidence of North Korea sending its troops to Ukraine

The US Department of Defence cannot confirm that North Korea might have sent its troops to Ukraine to participate in the war on Russia’s side.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the briefing of Sabrina Singh, spokesperson of the Pentagon

Details: Singh was asked whether the Pentagon had any indication that Korea sent their troops to Ukraine to support Russia.

Advertisement:

"We certainly know that North Korea is supporting Russia's efforts in Ukraine by supplying them with different military support, but I don't have anything for you on any specific troops going into Russia at this time," she noted.

Recently Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement which obliges each side to supply one another with immediate military aid in case armed aggression is unleashed against one of them.

After that Pat Ryder, spokesperson of the Pentagon, noted that a possible deployment of North Korean troops in Ukraine is "something to keep an eye on".

Advertisement:

"I think that if I were North Korean military personnel management, I would be questioning my choices on sending my forces to be cannon fodder in an illegal war against Ukraine. And we've seen the kinds of casualties that Russian forces [have suffered]," he said.

The US believes that North Korea might ask for technologies for improving long-range missiles and nuclear weapons from Russia in exchange for military aid from Pyongyang.

In his turn, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that the agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrates more and more alignment between authoritarian states and stresses the importance of unity between democracies.

Support UP or become our patron!