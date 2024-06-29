All Sections
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: excellent conditions
Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un on 18 June. Photo: KCNA

This summer, Russian children will be sent to a summer camp in North Korea.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet, citing Grigory Gurov, head of the Movement of the First, a Russian youth movement

Details: The first group of Russian children is expected to be sent to the North Korean summer camp in late July.

Gurov said that authorities are expecting great demand for the spots in the camp, because the conditions there are "excellent".

In April, Primorsky Krai officials said that Russian tourists will be able to spend their vacations on North Korean beaches, claiming that summer tour packages have already been finalised.

Background:

  • On 19 June, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which includes a provision about mutual assistance in case of aggression against either of these states.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the agreement demonstrates increasing coherence between authoritarian states and underlines the importance of democracies speaking with a united voice.
  • Kurt Campbell, US Deputy Secretary of State, believes that North Korea may request from Russia the technologies for improvement of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons in exchange for the military aid it provides Russia with.
  • South Korean TV network TV Chosun reported that North Korea will send military construction and engineering forces to participate in "reconstruction works" in occupied Donetsk Oblast as early as July 2024.

Subjects: RussiaNorth Koreachildren
