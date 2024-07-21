Photos emerge of new drone used by Russians during attack on Kyiv

A new unidentified drone attacked Kyiv on the night of 19-20 July, flying at a very low altitude of 20-30 metres and described in official reports as a "UAV of unspecified type".

Source: Defense Express, a Ukrainian news outlet specialising in the review of military equipment, weapons and Ukraine's defence industry

Details: A photo of the drone wreckage reveals that it significantly differs from the Shahed-136 loitering munitions commonly used by the Russians for long-range strikes on Ukraine.

A drone of an unidentified type shot down in Kyiv. Photo: Defense Express

Quote: "Additionally, it was clarified that the drone was flying at a very low altitude of 20-30 metres. This directly suggests that it is most likely a kamikaze drone.

Defense Express also received additional photos of the downed drone from its own sources. Based on these, this is a UAV with a possible wingspan of over four metres, beam fins, a pusher propeller and a square fuselage."

The unidentified drone and Russian UAV ZALA 421-20, Photo: Defense Express

More details: Experts noted that the drone resembles the Russian ZALA 421-20, which has certain similarities. However, this UAV is a reconnaissance drone and therefore would be unlikely to fly at such a low altitude. Moreover, drones of this type are not widespread and are unlikely to be produced anymore, as Russian firm ZALA started promoting this drone in the early 2010s, and now it does not even appear in the company's product catalogue.

The wreckage of this drone is currently being investigated. Its capabilities, features, manufacturer and the components used in its assembly will be identified soon.

