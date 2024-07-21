All Sections
Russians occupy Prohres in Donetsk Oblast after 48 hours of fighting

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 21 July 2024, 01:48
The village of Prohres. Photo: DeepState analysts

Russian forces occupied the village of Prohres in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on 20 July.

Source: DeepState analysts

Quote: "The enemy has managed to quickly turn the tide of the battle for Prohres over the past 48 hours. Fighting on the outskirts of the village broke out in the last days of April, and in fact, for the previous three months, we have been relatively successful in repelling enemy attacks, though there have been occasional losses of positions.

A strip consisting of the village itself was held by one of the [Ukrainian] infantry brigades. When the enemy launched a large-scale assault on 19 July, almost the entire village was abandoned. Immediate help was brought in from another mechanised brigade stationed on the western street of the village. Lacking sufficient infantry, [Ukrainian] forces had to retreat on 20 July – this time, behind the village.

This is forcing the other brigade, positioned along the railway, to expand its positions to the flank. In addition, the risk of encirclement exists. There is no order to align the [front] line.

The enemy's further advance has two simultaneous goals. The first is to approach or cut the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road. In addition, there is high ground of 229.0 metres to the west of Vozdvyzhenka. The second is to move along the ridge along which the railway runs with further access to high ground at 224.8 metres and Novohrodivka."

Details: The Russians also advanced in the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pishchane, near Lozuvatske, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Andriivka.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastoccupationwar
