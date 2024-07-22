All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 July 2024, 08:54
Screenshot from video in Russian social media

Ukrainian military intelligence drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai on the night of 21-22 July, causing a fire.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source at Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The drones were detected in the sky over Tuapse at around 03:30 local time. Local news outlets reported that during the first wave of the attack, Russian air defence tried to shoot down four kamikaze drones. Later, at around 06:25, at least two more powerful explosions were heard in the area of the refinery, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

In total, at least eight UAVs were reported to have attacked the refinery. Russia Today, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, reported that the strike damaged the refinery's infrastructure.

The Ukrainska Pravda source added that the extent of damage to Russia’s defence industrial base is currently being clarified.

For reference: The Tuapse Oil Refinery is a Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, operated by RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery LLC. The refinery is a single production facility with a marine terminal for Rosneft's oil product supply company, RN-Marine Terminal Tuapse LLC.

The refinery is part of the Rosneft oil company and has an annual capacity of about 12 million tonnes. 

