Explosions heard in Russia's Tuapse at night – video

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 22 July 2024, 05:16
Tuapse oil refinery. Photo: Wikipedia

Several loud explosions have occurred near the town of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, where an oil refinery is located. An air defence system supposedly has been downing drones in the city.

Source: Shot on Telegram

Details: According to local residents, explosions near the local oil refinery began at around 03:30, with about five loud explosions heard in total. 

Prior to this, witnesses reported the sounds of drones flying. There has been no official information from local authorities yet.

Updated: According to local authorities, an air defence system reportedly hit eight drones near Tuapse from 03:17 to 04:20 on 22 July. 

No damage to infrastructure or residential buildings has been detected so far. No casualties have been reported.

Background:

  • The Tuapse oil refinery, which belongs to Rosneft, a major Russian oil and gas company, stopped refining oil and producing petroleum products due to an attack by Ukrainian drones on 25 January. 
  • The Tuapse refinery is the only one on the Black Sea coast of Russia, one of the ten largest in the country and processes up to nine million tonnes of raw materials annually.

Subjects: Russiawar
