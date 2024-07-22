All Sections
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reveals how to stop Russians outnumbering Ukrainian forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 July 2024, 11:33
Photo from Syrskyi's Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has reported that he has visited the "hottest areas of the eastern front" and reflected on what needs to be done to stop the Russians.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "What can and must we do to stop the advance of a numerically superior enemy? The solution is clear: we need to deliver effective firepower against their main forces and reserves from a distance, inflict comprehensive damage to the enemy in front of our positions, firmly hold our engineer-prepared defensive lines and positions, and use all available weaponry and ammunition as efficiently as possible – especially our strike drones, where we have a distinct advantage."

Details: The Commander-in-Chief is also convinced that new methods must be developed to destroy Russian reconnaissance drones using electronic warfare systems and FPV drones. 

Syrskyi added that this requires thorough training for all categories of military personnel to effectively carry out combat tasks.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of preparing staff at all levels to fully leverage the combat capabilities of the troops and minimise losses.

Quote: "This time, I also reviewed progress in preparing reserves for combat operations. I note that training exercises are increasingly resembling real combat conditions, with the use of drones for drops and FPV drones to simulate enemy actions. This approach allows us to train our soldiers in effectively destroying this highly dangerous type of weapon. We should leverage our advantage in employing strike drones and FPV drones to destroy enemy UAVs," Syrskyi reported.

Syrskyi added that despite heavy losses, the Russians are continuing to advance towards Pokrovsk. He reported that intense fighting is ongoing in Krasnohorivka, in the areas of the settlements of Prohres, Zalizne, Pivnichne and Chasiv Yar. 

The Russians are also persisting in their attempts to capture Stelmakhivka and Makiivka, attacking Ukrainian positions in Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, and trying to seize islands on the floodplain of the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Subjects: war
