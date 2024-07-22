All Sections
Ukrainian ambassador to UK discusses security of grain corridors with secretary general of International Maritime Organisation

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 July 2024, 19:49
Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Arsenio Dominguez. Photo: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, has discussed the security of grain corridors with Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and stressed the importance of punishing Russia for stealing Ukrainian grain.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "I’m glad to meet Arsenio Dominguez, current Head of the International Maritime Organisation, for the first time. We have discussed the security of grain corridors, of Ukrainian port infrastructure and shipping in the Black and Azov Seas which is being blocked by Russia.

I stressed that the stealing of Ukrainian grain committed by the enemy must be stopped and punished in accordance with international law," Zaluzhnyi stated.

He also thanked the IMO for supporting Ukraine and the sailors affected by Russian aggression.

Background:

