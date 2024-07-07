Russians steal another batch of Ukrainian grain from occupied Donetsk Oblast, resistance centre reports

The Russians have taken over 80,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from this year's harvest in Donetsk Oblast’s temporarily occupied territories.

Source: the National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "Over 80,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been taken by the enemy from temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast. This is already a new batch from this year's grain harvest."

Details: Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have organised more than 15 such "shipments" of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine through the port of Mariupol to Russia.

Quote: "The theft of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is being carried out under the guidance of Russian military officials and local collaborators who have chosen to cooperate with the enemy."

