All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Erdoğan discussed restoration of grain corridor with Zelenskyy

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 04:16
Erdoğan discussed restoration of grain corridor with Zelenskyy
Erdoğan with his delegations on the plane. Photo: Anadolu

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has announced that his country is interested in resuming the operation of the Black Sea grain corridor.

Source: Erdoğan's conversation with journalists while coming back from the NATO summit in the US; Turkish news agency Anadolu

Details: Erdoğan also mentioned discussing these issues on the sidelines of the NATO summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Quote from Erdoğan: "We want to work with the Ukrainian side and I hope we will be able to work with this corridor again."

More details: Erdoğan emphasised the need to return to diplomacy and prepare the ground for negotiations without further bloodshed: "I stressed that we are ready to continue the Istanbul process in this direction."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • As part of the agreement, Ukraine was able to safely export almost 33 million metric tonnes of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea through the so-called Grain Corridor. However, in July 2023, Russia withdrew from the agreement, claiming that its requirements had not been met.
  • It should be noted that the Turkish side then advocated for the resumption of the grain corridor with Russia's participation, while Ukraine was able to establish its own route across the Danube River.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Türkiyegrain
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Türkiye
Ukrainian Navy show how the small warship Hetman Ivan Mazepa is being tested at sea – video
Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania start mine clearance operations in Black Sea
Erdoğan likely to meet with Putin in Kazakhstan
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: