Erdoğan discussed restoration of grain corridor with Zelenskyy

Erdoğan with his delegations on the plane. Photo: Anadolu

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has announced that his country is interested in resuming the operation of the Black Sea grain corridor.

Source: Erdoğan's conversation with journalists while coming back from the NATO summit in the US; Turkish news agency Anadolu

Details: Erdoğan also mentioned discussing these issues on the sidelines of the NATO summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote from Erdoğan: "We want to work with the Ukrainian side and I hope we will be able to work with this corridor again."

More details: Erdoğan emphasised the need to return to diplomacy and prepare the ground for negotiations without further bloodshed: "I stressed that we are ready to continue the Istanbul process in this direction."

Background:

As part of the agreement, Ukraine was able to safely export almost 33 million metric tonnes of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea through the so-called Grain Corridor. However, in July 2023, Russia withdrew from the agreement, claiming that its requirements had not been met.

It should be noted that the Turkish side then advocated for the resumption of the grain corridor with Russia's participation, while Ukraine was able to establish its own route across the Danube River.

