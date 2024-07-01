All Sections
Ukraine provides Africa and Asia with enough agricultural products to feed 8 million people

Monday, 1 July 2024
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Since the beginning of the Grain From Ukraine programme Ukraine has sent 221,000 tonnes of agricultural products to 10 countries of Africa and Asia.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Since the foundation of the Grain From Ukraine programme in the autumn of 2022, we have sent 221,041 tonnes of agricultural products, including 195,000 tonnes of wheat, 22,200 tonnes of wheat flour and 4,100 tonnes of cracked nuts to 10 countries of Africa and Asia. This helped facilitate food trade security for 8 million people."

Yermak noted that a part of Ukrainian food products are being procured by states-participants of the project.

"This is a win-win strategy: our international partners support the Ukrainian economy and improve the global food trade at the same time." the official noted.

He added that in the first half of 2024 batches of wheat flour were delivered to Sudan, of wheat – to Nigeria, cracked nuts to Mauritania, Djibouti, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the moment a part of humanitarian cargoes are headed to Malawi and other states.

In addition to this, Ukraine plans to extend the programme to other regions of the world. Possible supplies to Haiti, Chad, Cameroun, Tanzania, Djibouti and other countries, Yermak said.

Background:

Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria started joint anti-mine operation in the Black Sea with the goal of increasing shipping security, specifically, for Ukrainian grain export.

