Ukraine's intelligence chief on murder of professor Iryna Farion: Russians want to divide our nation

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), believes that Iryna Farion, the linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, was murdered by the "enemy" of the Ukrainian nation in order to "divide the nation".

Source: Budanov on social media

Quote: "Today Ukraine bid farewell to public activist and academic Iryna Farion. The cold-blooded murder of this famous linguist is a challenge for the whole of Ukrainian society, a crime against the fundamental rights and liberties of Ukrainians. This tragedy has once again shown that the enemy tries to use any tools to divide our nation."

Details: Budanov noted that Ukrainians must not forget the following truth: our political views may be different, but the right to have an opinion, the right to stand up for one’s beliefs, is sacred.

Quote: "This is the foundation of our freedom, and anyone who encroaches on it must be punished. Iryna Farion died for her pro-Ukrainian position. We have no right to tolerate such crimes and will continue to defend Ukraine both in the combat zone and in terms of domestic affairs."

Background:

An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July.

Later that night, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and Ukraine’s National Police reported that Farion had died in hospital after being shot.

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

Farion was buried in the city of Lviv.

