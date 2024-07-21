Funeral service for murdered professor Iryna Farion begins in Lviv – photos

A funeral service for Iryna Farion, linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, has begun in Lviv.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda journalist

Details: A crowd started to gather outside the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul earlier today. Farion’s family arrived there later.

Iryna Farion’s body was brought to the church around 19:00.

Background:

An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July.

Later that night, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and Ukraine’s National Police reported that Farion had died in hospital after being shot.

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

