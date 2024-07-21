All Sections
Funeral service for murdered professor Iryna Farion begins in Lviv – photos

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 21 July 2024, 19:26
Iryna Farion’s funeral. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A funeral service for Iryna Farion, linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, has begun in Lviv.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda journalist

усі фото УП
All photos: Ukrainska Pravda
 

Details: A crowd started to gather outside the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul earlier today. Farion’s family arrived there later.

Iryna Farion’s body was brought to the church around 19:00.

 
 

Background:

  • An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July.
  • Later that night, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and Ukraine’s National Police reported that Farion had died in hospital after being shot.
  • On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

