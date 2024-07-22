All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Assassination of former Ukrainian MP Farion planned for at least a month, killer likely had accomplices

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 July 2024, 22:50
Assassination of former Ukrainian MP Farion planned for at least a month, killer likely had accomplices
The suspect. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Investigators believe that the murder of linguist, professor and former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion took at least a month of preparation, and that the perpetrator may have had accomplices.

Source: Suspilne citing sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: Sources said that law enforcement officers are currently examining the records and studying the clothing and behaviour of the murder suspect. The investigation believes that this was a contract killing, and that the suspect may have had accomplices. The manner in which they were involved in the murder has not yet been disclosed.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement officials believe that the man who is now wanted was caught on tape on 11 July. He came to the scene of the crime every day, except Saturdays and Sundays, wearing the same clothes.

The wanted man also had a small handbag, in which he probably could have been carrying a weapon. However, sometimes he came empty-handed. The weapon is currently being examined, as a cartridge case was found at the scene of the attempted murder.

Quote: "On the day of the murder, the man was waiting for Iryna Farion at 17:03 near the house. He fired one shot at the linguist when she came out. Sources in law enforcement agencies noted that the man acted efficiently and had anticipated all possible scenarios. The cameras in the area where the linguist lived were not working during the assassination attempt due to a power outage."

Advertisement:

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Background:

  • An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July.
  • Later that night, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and Ukraine’s National Police reported that Farion had died in hospital after being shot.
  • On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.
  • The National Police put a man who may be involved in the murder on the wanted list.
  • Farion was buried in the city of Lviv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Iryna Farionpolice
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Iryna Farion
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on murder of professor Iryna Farion: Russians want to divide our nation
Funeral service for murdered professor Iryna Farion begins in Lviv – photos
Photo of former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion's "alleged murderer" circulates online
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: