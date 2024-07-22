Assassination of former Ukrainian MP Farion planned for at least a month, killer likely had accomplices

Investigators believe that the murder of linguist, professor and former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion took at least a month of preparation, and that the perpetrator may have had accomplices.

Source: Suspilne citing sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: Sources said that law enforcement officers are currently examining the records and studying the clothing and behaviour of the murder suspect. The investigation believes that this was a contract killing, and that the suspect may have had accomplices. The manner in which they were involved in the murder has not yet been disclosed.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement officials believe that the man who is now wanted was caught on tape on 11 July. He came to the scene of the crime every day, except Saturdays and Sundays, wearing the same clothes.

The wanted man also had a small handbag, in which he probably could have been carrying a weapon. However, sometimes he came empty-handed. The weapon is currently being examined, as a cartridge case was found at the scene of the attempted murder.

Quote: "On the day of the murder, the man was waiting for Iryna Farion at 17:03 near the house. He fired one shot at the linguist when she came out. Sources in law enforcement agencies noted that the man acted efficiently and had anticipated all possible scenarios. The cameras in the area where the linguist lived were not working during the assassination attempt due to a power outage."

Advertisement:

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Background:

An assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv on the evening of 19 July.

Later that night, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and Ukraine’s National Police reported that Farion had died in hospital after being shot.

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received the latest reports on Farion’s murder and all lines of enquiry are being investigated, including the theory that Russia and its secret services were involved.

The National Police put a man who may be involved in the murder on the wanted list.

Farion was buried in the city of Lviv.

Support UP or become our patron!