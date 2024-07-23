Russians use 17 air-dropped mines to attack Sumy Oblast

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have attacked the border territories of Sumy Oblast 29 times over the past 24 hours, using 17 air-dropped mines on one of the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 78 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Konotop and Esman hromadas came under attack."

Details: A Russian FPV drone attacked Yunakivka hromada from Russian territory and two helicopters launched nine rockets.

The Russians used tubed artillery and mortars to attack Bilopillia hromada (12 explosions).

Seventeen air-dropped mines were used to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada. Artillery shelling also occurred.

In Krasnopillia hromada, the Russians used mortars and FPV drones and conducted an attack with a fixed-wing UAV (18 explosions).

Konotop hromada came under a missile strike from Russian territory.

Artillery shelling, mortar attacks and FPV drone strikes were recorded in Esman hromada (12 explosions).

Russian quadcopter UAVs dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades in Khotin and Nova Sloboda hromadas.

