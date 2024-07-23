Russian forces drop explosives from drone in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 39-year-old man

Russian troops dropped a projectile from an FPV drone on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 07:10 on 23 July, injuring a 39-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The victim sustained a blast injury. He was taken to hospital. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

