Russian forces drop explosives from drone in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 39-year-old man

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:06
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops dropped a projectile from an FPV drone on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 07:10 on 23 July, injuring a 39-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The victim sustained a blast injury. He was taken to hospital. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast, drones
Kharkiv Oblast
Third bridge blown up in 2022 repaired in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2 women – photos
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian reconnaissance drone in Kharkiv Oblast
