Kherson resident injured in Russian drone attack

Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson with a drone, injuring a 57-year-old civilian who was outside during the strike.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 57-year-old man who was outside came under enemy attack. He suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his forearm, legs and abdomen."

Details: An ambulance crew reportedly took the victim to hospital for medical treatment.

Background: Russian troops dropped a projectile from an FPV drone on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 07:10 on 23 July, injuring a 39-year-old man.

