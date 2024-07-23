All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kherson resident injured in Russian drone attack

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 July 2024, 13:02
Kherson resident injured in Russian drone attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson with a drone, injuring a 57-year-old civilian who was outside during the strike.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Advertisement:

Quote: "A 57-year-old man who was outside came under enemy attack. He suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his forearm, legs and abdomen."

Details: An ambulance crew reportedly took the victim to hospital for medical treatment.

Background: Russian troops dropped a projectile from an FPV drone on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 07:10 on 23 July, injuring a 39-year-old man.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersondrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Kherson
Kherson resident killed in Russian strike at night
Six people injured in Kherson as a result of Russian attacks
Russian forces injure 4 civilian women in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: