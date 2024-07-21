Six people injured in Kherson as a result of Russian attacks

Six people were injured on 21 July as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: After 16:00 on 21 July it was reported that Russian forces launched attacks on residential quarters in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

Advertisement:

A 65-year-old man who was outside at the time of the attack was injured. He received a blast injury and a hip injury.

Later it was revealed that three more people had been injured in the attack. Two men aged 22 and 33, who received blast injuries and cut wounds of a leg and stomach, turned for help. They have been hospitalised in the surgical department. Another 58-year-old civilian man suffered a shrapnel wound and a forearm fracture.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that at about 16:00 a 52-year-old resident of Kherson who was in a car at the time of the attack had come under fire from the Russians. He was hospitalised with a blast injury, contusion and a shrapnel head injury.

Advertisement:

After 20:00 it was reported that a 25-year-old local man was injured in the Russian attack. He suffered a blast injury, a traumatic brain injury and contusion. An ambulance treated him on the spot.

Support UP or become our patron!