Zelenskyy: We are moving towards using our own missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Ukraine's programme to produce its own missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address

Quote: "Our missile program is showing good dynamics, and although it is a challenging task, we are gradually approaching the possibility of using our own missiles, and not just relying on missiles supplied by our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine should eventually reach "maximum defence independence". The President believes that such states always find it easier to find effective allies and fulfil their interests.

Background: On the afternoon of 23 July, Zelenskyy said that he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, among other things, the participants discussed Ukraine's missile programme.

