Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting, discusses possibility of strikes beyond contact line

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 July 2024, 17:16
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting, discusses possibility of strikes beyond contact line
Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 23 July to discuss Ukraine’s capability to launch strikes beyond the line of contact with the Russians and the prospects of the Ukrainian missile programme.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Reports were heard from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Anatolii Barhylevych, Head of the General Staff. Changes in the operational situation, forecasts, further actions, and staffing of the brigades for timely rotations [were discussed – ed.].

A lot of attention was paid to the possibility of launching strikes beyond the line of contact. We analysed the efficiency of our drones of various types, as well as Russian army tactics with respect to drones. The efficiency of radio-electronic warfare and other methods of countering UAVs was assessed."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine’s missile programme was also discussed.

He stated that Ukraine is actively working to decrease its dependence on missile supplies from partner states, including missiles for air defence systems.

Reports were also heard from Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, First Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havryliuk, and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

