Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine has a feasible plan to get Crimea back.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with The Guardian

Quote from The Guardian: "He said Kyiv had a plan to get back Crimea, more than a decade after Vladimir Putin illegally annexed it. Was this really feasible? ‘It’s realistic. Of course, it’s a big military secret,’ the general said."

Details: Syrskyi added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will do "everything we can to reach the internationally recognised borders of 1991 [when Ukraine voted for independence from the USSR]. We have to win … to liberate our citizens who are in the occupied territories, who are suffering."

Oleksandr Syrskyi said that he knows how to defeat Russia.

"But I know that we will win. I know how I have to do it. And I’m sure that we will do it." Syrskyi concluded.

Background: A recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows that 55% of Ukrainians are opposed to territorial concessions, while 32% accept them for the sake of peace.

