All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has feasible plan on how to get Crimea back – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:56
Ukraine has feasible plan on how to get Crimea back – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine has a feasible plan to get Crimea back.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with The Guardian

Quote from The Guardian: "He said Kyiv had a plan to get back Crimea, more than a decade after Vladimir Putin illegally annexed it. Was this really feasible? ‘It’s realistic. Of course, it’s a big military secret,’ the general said."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will do "everything we can to reach the internationally recognised borders of 1991 [when Ukraine voted for independence from the USSR]. We have to win … to liberate our citizens who are in the occupied territories, who are suffering."

Oleksandr Syrskyi said that he knows how to defeat Russia.

"But I know that we will win. I know how I have to do it. And I’m sure that we will do it." Syrskyi concluded.

Advertisement:

Background: A recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows that 55% of Ukrainians are opposed to territorial concessions, while 32% accept them for the sake of peace. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimealiberation
Advertisement:

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Robot that can evacuate two wounded people at once put into production

Ukraineʼs Air Force shot down all Shaheds and missile at night

All News
Crimea
Occupation authorities report attack by over 15 UAVs on Sevastopol
Last Ukrainian church in occupied Crimea is demolished
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Russian coastguard base on Donuzlav Lake in Crimea – source in SSU – video
RECENT NEWS
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
14:24
Russian missiles strike Kharkiv
13:40
British intelligence reports wave of purges in Russian defence industry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: