Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Russian coastguard base on Donuzlav Lake in Crimea – source in SSU – video

Sea and air drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), working with the Ukrainian Navy, have hit a Russian coastguard base on Donuzlav Lake in Crimea.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: A source said the Ukrainian drones hit and disabled the headquarters, a command post, an ammunition and equipment depot, an electrical substation, technical facilities and Russian firing positions.

The source also said that last night the Russian Navy had attempted to conduct exercises to protect Donuzlav Lake, but thanks to the Ukrainian drones, the exercises "failed because the Russians couldn’t even protect their own base, let alone the lake’s waters".

Дрони СБУ завдають ударів по російській базі берегової охорони в окупованому Криму pic.twitter.com/9E17xNB14U — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 18, 2024

