Occupation authorities report attack by over 15 UAVs on Sevastopol

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, has claimed that Russian air defence units have shot down more than 15 drones near Cape Fiolent in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces and electronic warfare units have repelled a UAV attack on Sevastopol. Early reports indicate that the military destroyed more than 15 drones over the water area near the North Side [a district in Sevastopol – ed.] and Cape Fiolent."

Details: Razvozhayev noted the supposedly minor damage caused by the fall of the drone debris.

As usual, he said that "no facilities in the city have been damaged".

Background: On the night of 14-15 July, the Russians reported a UAV attack on Sevastopol, in particular in the area of Cape Fiolent.

