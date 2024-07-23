All Sections
Occupation authorities report attack by over 15 UAVs on Sevastopol

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 23 July 2024, 04:08
Occupation authorities report attack by over 15 UAVs on Sevastopol
Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol. Screenshot: Google Maps

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, has claimed that Russian air defence units have shot down more than 15 drones near Cape Fiolent in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces and electronic warfare units have repelled a UAV attack on Sevastopol. Early reports indicate that the military destroyed more than 15 drones over the water area near the North Side [a district in Sevastopol – ed.] and Cape Fiolent."

Details: Razvozhayev noted the supposedly minor damage caused by the fall of the drone debris.

As usual, he said that "no facilities in the city have been damaged".

Background: On the night of 14-15 July, the Russians reported a UAV attack on Sevastopol, in particular in the area of Cape Fiolent.

Subjects: CrimeaoccupationSevastopoldrones
