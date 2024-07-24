All Sections
Seven women serving prison sentences to join Armed Forces of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:38
Seven women serving prison sentences expressed a desire to serve under a contract in exchange for parole and signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Olena Vysotska, Deputy Minister of Justice, quoted by the Ministry of Justice's press service

Quote: "The law on mobilisation of convicted persons adopted by the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] provides for the possibility of not only men but also women to join the army. However, previously convicted women have not expressed a desire to be mobilised. Currently, we have a decision on the first seven convicts who decided to sign a contract with the Armed Forces."

Details: It is reported that the candidates successfully passed the medical commission and received the permission of the commanders of military units to serve in specific units of the defence forces.

A total of 6,101 convicts have expressed a desire to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the entry into force of the law of Ukraine which regulates the procedure for implementing convicts' rights to participate directly in the defence of our country. 3,823 people have already left for training.

Read also: Over 4,000 prisoners serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces, some were injured or killed in action

