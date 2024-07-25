All Sections
Biden outlines priorities for next 6 months: stopping Putin among top goals

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 July 2024, 03:53
Biden outlines priorities for next 6 months: stopping Putin among top goals
Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House during his speech. Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has specified his priorities for the remaining six months of his presidency, which include efforts to end the war in Gaza and to stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine.

Source: CNN broadcast of Biden's speech in the Oval Office of the White House 

Details: Biden's priorities also encompass the protection of voting rights and the right to choose, as well as combating hate extremism.

Quote: "Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on doing my job as president. 

That means I’ll continue to lower costs for hard-working families, grow our economy. I’ll keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose. I’ll keep calling out hate and extremism, make it clear there is no place, no place in America for political violence or any violence ever, period.

I’m going to keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages and bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war.

We’ll keep rallying a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine and doing more damage. 

We’ll keep NATO stronger, and I’ll make it more powerful and more united than at any time in all of our history."

