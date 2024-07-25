All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses another 1,230 soldiers in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 July 2024, 08:11
Russia loses another 1,230 soldiers in one day
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of its combat losses to 571,350.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 571,350 (+1,230) military personnel;
  • 8,313 (+11) tanks;
  • 16,039 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,804 (+45) artillery systems;
  • 1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 904 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,610 (+66) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,402 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,358 (+79) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,661 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed ForceswarRussia
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Armed Forces
Ukraine to receive 500,000 shells by year's end under Czech initiative
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians try to encircle part of Ukrainian defence forces near Prohres
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: