Russia loses another 1,230 soldiers in one day
Thursday, 25 July 2024, 08:11
Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of its combat losses to 571,350.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 571,350 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 8,313 (+11) tanks;
- 16,039 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,804 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 904 (+2) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,610 (+66) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,402 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,358 (+79) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,661 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.
