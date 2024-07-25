Russia loses another 1,230 soldiers in one day

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of its combat losses to 571,350.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 571,350 (+1,230) military personnel;

8,313 (+11) tanks;

16,039 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;

15,804 (+45) artillery systems;

1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

904 (+2) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,610 (+66) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,402 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,358 (+79) vehicles and tankers;

2,661 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

