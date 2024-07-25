All Sections
Russians drop explosives on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast, killing one local

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 July 2024, 10:55
On the morning of 25 July, the Russian military attacked Kindiika in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 51-year-old resident.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A local citizen has been killed as a result of a Russian drone strike in Kindiika. In the morning, occupying forces dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old man who was outside."

Details: According to Prokudin, the man sustained a fatal injury. He expressed sympathy to the man’s family and friends.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastdronescasualties
