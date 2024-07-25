Ukraine's Prime Minister: Defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast 97% complete – photos
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the construction of defence fortifications in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast has been 97% completed.
Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram
Quote: "We have inspected the construction of defence fortifications. At the request of the Armed Forces leadership, we are constantly building and upgrading defence fortifications. The head of the [Kherson] Oblast Military Administration reported on progress in this area. Construction in Kherson Oblast is 97% complete."
Details: Shmyhal said that constructing defence fortifications is a priority for the heads of all frontline regions. The Ukrainian government gave Kherson Oblast over two billion hryvnias (approximately US$49 million) to build defence structures.
