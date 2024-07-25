All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Prime Minister: Defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast 97% complete – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 July 2024, 14:58
Ukraine's Prime Minister: Defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast 97% complete – photos
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (third from the front) inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the construction of defence fortifications in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast has been 97% completed.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We have inspected the construction of defence fortifications. At the request of the Armed Forces leadership, we are constantly building and upgrading defence fortifications. The head of the [Kherson] Oblast Military Administration reported on progress in this area. Construction in Kherson Oblast is 97% complete."

Advertisement:
 
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (right) inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson.
 Photo: Denys Shmyhal
 
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast.
 Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal said that constructing defence fortifications is a priority for the heads of all frontline regions. The Ukrainian government gave Kherson Oblast over two billion hryvnias (approximately US$49 million) to build defence structures.

 
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast.
 Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson OblastShmyhal
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians drop explosives on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast, killing one local
Ukraine brings back four more children from temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast
Three elderly people injured in Russian attack on Antonivka, Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: