Ukraine's Prime Minister: Defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast 97% complete – photos

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (third from the front) inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the construction of defence fortifications in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast has been 97% completed.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We have inspected the construction of defence fortifications. At the request of the Armed Forces leadership, we are constantly building and upgrading defence fortifications. The head of the [Kherson] Oblast Military Administration reported on progress in this area. Construction in Kherson Oblast is 97% complete."

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (right) inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal said that constructing defence fortifications is a priority for the heads of all frontline regions. The Ukrainian government gave Kherson Oblast over two billion hryvnias (approximately US$49 million) to build defence structures.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal inspecting defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Support UP or become our patron!