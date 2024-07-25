All Sections
Former Uman mayor Oleksandr Tsebrii killed in combat zone

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 July 2024, 15:19
Former Uman mayor Oleksandr Tsebrii killed in combat zone
Oleksandr Tsebrii. Photo: Tsebrii on Facebook

Oleksandr Tsebrii, former mayor of the city of Uman in Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast, who served in the 58th Motorized Brigade, has been killed in the combat zone.

Source: the Suspilne media outlet with reference to Alina Kryvosheia, spokesperson of the Cherkasy Oblast Staffing and Social Support Centre

Quote: "The defender was a junior sergeant, commander of a machine gun department. He died on 24 July while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast."

Tsebrii published his last post on Facebook three days ago. "Who wants to become a mayor? At least for a week? We walked 20 km at night and came back absolutely exhausted in the morning, even the shoelaces of our boots were wet. I stripped down, poured some water from a bottle on my body and blacked out without even feeling the uneven planks of wood in the decking which usually put horrible pressure on the ribs," he wrote.

Wikipedia writes that Tsebrii may have died near the settlement of Novodonetske.

Background: Oleksandr Tsebrii was the mayor of Uman from 2015 to 2020.

Ukrainska Pravda expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the soldier.

