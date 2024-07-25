Allegedly Ukrainian jet ski with explosives found in sea near Türkiye – video, photos

Turkish rescue workers in the Çatalca district of Istanbul province found a jet ski with explosives, allegedly belonging to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Turkish news agency İHA

Details: Rescue workers on duty at the beach in Çatalca on Thursday morning discovered a suspicious jet ski and alerted the police. They arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection.

As of now, "it is believed that the jet ski, which is assumed to belong to the Ukrainian navy, has drifted and reached Istanbul's Çatalca beach," the report said.

Very interesting: An unmanned jetski, believed to be loaded with explosives and presumed to belong to Ukrainian forces, was discovered on the Çatalca Coast of Istanbul, Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/zUXQwhewZk — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 25, 2024

Rescue workers also found that there were explosives, several cameras and "military equipment" inside the jet ski.

İstanbul Çatalca Sahili’nde Ukrayna'ya ait olduğu tahmin edilen patlayıcı madde yüklü jet ski bulundu



İlk incelemeleri tamamlandıktan sonra deniz aracı kriminal inceleme yapılmak üzere askeri inceleme noktasına götürülecek. pic.twitter.com/DoHT0bLzz0 — Ersoy Dede 🇹🇷 (@ersoydede) July 25, 2024

The jet ski will be handed over to the military for a more thorough analysis after the initial examinations are completed.

Turkish military diving teams have been regularly clearing mines drifting in their waters since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria launched mine clearance operations in the Black Sea at the beginning of the month.

