Explosions rock Crimea: Saky airfield on fire, ammunition blows up there – video
Friday, 26 July 2024, 03:42
A threat of ballistic missile attack was issued in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 25-26 July. Explosions were heard in Novofedorivka, near Okunivka and Simferopol.
Source: Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), a local Telegram channel
Details: Local residents reported a fire at the Saky airfield in Novofedorivka, and the detonation of ammunition was also heard there.
In addition, powerful explosions were heard in the area of Okunivka and Simferopol.
Local occupation authorities also reported a UAV attack on Sevastopol.
