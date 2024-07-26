All Sections
Explosions rock Crimea: Saky airfield on fire, ammunition blows up there – video

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 July 2024, 03:42
Explosions rock Crimea: Saky airfield on fire, ammunition blows up there – video
Fire at the Saky airfield. Photo: Krymskiy Veter

A threat of ballistic missile attack was issued in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 25-26 July. Explosions were heard in Novofedorivka, near Okunivka and Simferopol.

Source: Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), a local Telegram channel

Details:  Local residents reported a fire at the Saky airfield in Novofedorivka, and the detonation of ammunition was also heard there.

In addition, powerful explosions were heard in the area of Okunivka and Simferopol.

Local occupation authorities also reported a UAV attack on Sevastopol.

Crimea
Russians are building fortifications near Crimean bridge
Ukraine has feasible plan on how to get Crimea back – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Occupation authorities report attack by over 15 UAVs on Sevastopol
