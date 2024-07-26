Russia loses 950 soldiers and 200 pieces of equipment over past day

Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, 7 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 572,300 (+950) military personnel;

8,320 (+7) tanks;

16,050 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

15,840 (+36) artillery systems;

1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

904 (+0) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,683 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,402 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,414 (+56) vehicles and tankers;

2,668 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!