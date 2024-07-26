All Sections
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 200 pieces of equipment over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 July 2024, 07:38
Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, 7 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 572,300 (+950) military personnel;
  • 8,320 (+7) tanks;
  • 16,050 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,840 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 904 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,683 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,402 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,414 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,668 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

