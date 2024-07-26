Russia loses 950 soldiers and 200 pieces of equipment over past day
Friday, 26 July 2024, 07:38
Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, 7 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 572,300 (+950) military personnel;
- 8,320 (+7) tanks;
- 16,050 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,840 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 904 (+0) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,683 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,402 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,414 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,668 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
