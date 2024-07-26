UK Intelligence reveals why Russia cancelled Navy Day parade

Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has noted that Russia cancelled the Navy Day parade on the Neva River because it could not guarantee the protection of its troops.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 26 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence describes Russia's Navy Day as "an annual display of Russian maritime power."

Advertisement:

The main event of this celebration takes place in Saint Petersburg along the Neva River up to the Kronstadt Naval Base, the review reads.

This year, however, the Kronstadt component of the parade, which was scheduled for 28 July, was cancelled due to security reasons, the intelligence added.

Quote: "This is not the first time that events have been cancelled since Russia invaded Ukraine. However, it is the most high profile event to be cancelled and highlights a growing trend that Russia is unable to guarantee the protection of its forces," the review reads.

Advertisement:

Background:

In a previous preview, Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom analysed the Ukrainian strike on the Russian ferry Slavyanin at the port of Kavkaz.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence shared its conclusions on the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Russiaʼs Voronezh Oblast on 7 July.

Support UP or become our patron!