UK Defence Intelligence: Strike on ferry at Kavkaz port will force Russia to transport fuel via Kerch Bridge

Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analysed the Ukrainian strike on the Russian ferry Slavyanin at the port of Kavkaz.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 25 July, as reported by European Pravda

The intelligence service says this strike will almost certainly cause further logistical problems for Russia in supplying its occupation forces in southern Ukraine and for regional exports of liquefied natural gas.

The review notes that the Slavyanin has the capacity of three similar ferries that transit through the Kerch Strait between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula.

After successful Ukrainian missile strikes damaged two other vessels of this type on 29 May 2024, the Slavyanin had been put back into service following a collision at the end of 2023. Before its redeployment, the Slavyanin was likely transporting liquefied gas through the Kerch port for further export.

The intelligence highlighted that rendering such ferries non-operational, even temporarily, is highly likely to increase costs and reduce Russia's flexibility in transporting fuel, ammunition, and equipment through the Kerch Strait.

Quote: "It is highly likely that Russia will now have to risk the movement of fuel trainsets across the Kerch Bridge, something it had tried to avoid since the first attack on the bridge in October 2022," the review reads.

Background:

The Ukrainian Navy, along with other units of defence forces, severely damaged the Russian ferry Slavyanin in the port of Kavkaz on 23 July.

