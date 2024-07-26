Number of employed Ukrainians in Estonia rises to almost 60%

The number of employed Ukrainians with temporary protection has increased to almost 60% over the past year.

Details: Official reports say that as of now, a little more than 33,400 Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection reside in Estonia. Since the beginning of 2024, 3,000 Ukrainians have obtained this status.

About 20,000 of these 33,400 Ukrainians are of working age.

The data of the first quarter of 2024 indicates that 57% of Ukrainians with temporary protection were employed in Estonia, which is almost 10 percent more than a year ago.

Most Ukrainians, 39%, are engaged in low-skilled labour, while 16.8% work in services and trade.

24.8% of those employed are in industry, and another 16.4% are engaged in administrative work.

An average salary of employed Ukrainians in the first quarter of 2024 was €1,424, while Estonians earned €1,933.

About 3,100 Ukrainians are unemployed. They account for 6.5% of all unemployed people in Estonia.

In the first three months of 2024, €7 million was allocated at the state level for Ukrainians receiving social benefits. At the level of local authorities, €9 million were spent for the payments for Ukrainians in the first half of 2024.

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) reports that the number of Ukrainians among those receiving social payments for accommodation has decreased, but it does not provide specific numbers. Among all recipients of payments from local authorities, Ukrainians with temporary protection make up less than half.

Germany, Poland and Czechia urged the European Commission to increase the financial support of the countries in which the number of Ukrainians with temporary protection is especially high relative to the population.

In Germany, there was a discussion regarding certain sanctions against Ukrainians with temporary protection who do not work, but the government discarded radical proposals.

