Estonians raise €60,000 to help Ukraine rebuild Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital

The Tallinn Children's Hospital Foundation has collected a €60,000 targeted donation from Estonian residents to rebuild the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by a Russian strike.

Details: The fundraising campaign commenced immediately after news broke of the Russian missile strike on the hospital.

Inna Kramer, CEO of the Tallinn Children's Hospital Foundation, noted that the €60,000 amount is not final. Donations will continue to be collected as long as the Kyiv hospital needs it.

Inna Karaulshchykova, founder of the non-profit organisation Leleka, aiding Ukrainian refugees in Estonia and civilians in Ukraine, serves as the liaison between the Tallinn Children's Hospital Foundation and the Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv.

According to Karaulshchykova, the Okhmatdyt is now trying to resume work as quickly as possible and set priorities to distribute the incoming aid optimally.

"I am currently waiting for the list of most urgently needed equipment, which I will pass on to the Foundation, and then we will start working in this regard. Many processes are going on simultaneously. It is necessary to resume the work of the units as much as possible so that we can admit children because they cannot be interrupted in their treatment," Karaulshchykova said.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Germany would allocate €10 million to help Ukraine rebuild the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Recently, Lithuania donated €1 million for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

Rémi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation in Ukraine, stated that the EU will help Ukraine rebuild the Okhmatdyt hospital.

In addition, Sweden is preparing to allocate an additional 5 million Swedish kronor (over US$470,000) as urgent humanitarian aid for those affected by the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

