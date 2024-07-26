All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonian intelligence does not believe Russia will exhaust war resources in Ukraine by 2025

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 26 July 2024, 17:55
Estonian intelligence does not believe Russia will exhaust war resources in Ukraine by 2025
Head of Estonian Military Intelligence Ants Kiviselg. photo: ERR

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Military Intelligence Centre of Estonia, believes that despite significant losses on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has enough resources to continue fighting in 2025 and beyond.

Source: Kiviselg in an interview with ERR on Friday, 26 July, as reported by European Pravda

Kiviselg noted that Russia is currently failing to achieve the objectives of its summer offensive campaign, indicating that Ukraine may be able to hold the defence during the summer. As an example, he cited the recent repulsion of a large-scale Russian offensive on the Karakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This week's attempt might be another desperate effort to push through and try to impact the rear of the Ukrainians so that in other areas where active fighting is taking place, Ukrainians would be forced to withdraw simply because their logistical routes are cut off somewhere," he suggested.

At the same time, the Estonian intelligence representative warned against optimistic assessments about the alleged depletion of Russia's military equipment and forces.

"Unfortunately, I cannot assert that Russia will definitely run out of military equipment by 2025 because they also have some partners or allies who will still provide or send them resources for waging war, whether it be North Korea or Iran," Kiviselg explained.

Advertisement:

However, he added that with the current pace of combat and losses, "it will be very difficult for Russia to replenish its personnel and equipment": in June alone, it was losing between 1,000 and 1,800 people at the front every day.

"But at the same time, Russia's population is still so large that there is currently no trend towards significant changes at the front," Kiviselg concluded.

Background: Last week, Kiviselg stated that Russia maintains the intensity of attacks in the combat zone in Ukraine despite suffering considerable losses and gradual supply of Western armament to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warEstoniadefence intelligenceRussia
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
war
Ukrainian Air Force shows how Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian false targets
"War stops immediately": Former US Secretary of State predicts Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine
Krynky almost completely destroyed, but Ukrainian defenders continue combat missions nearby
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: