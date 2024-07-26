All Sections
Romania has no way to shoot down Russian UAVs over Ukraine – Romanian PM

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 July 2024, 22:04
Romania has no way to shoot down Russian UAVs over Ukraine – Romanian PM
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Photo: PSD Romania

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, speaking about the crash of Russian drones on Romanian land, said that his country lacks the capability to shoot them down over Ukraine to prevent the drones from hitting Romania.

Source: Marcel Ciolacu, Romanian Prime Minister, during a visit to Buzău County in southeastern Romania on Friday 26 July, writes Digi24, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Romanian PM was asked to comment on the situation with Russian drone fragments discovered in Romania in the last few nights.

Quote: "In order to shoot them down, we must open fire on Ukrainian territory, and I believe that this is not yet allowed, I have not heard of any decision on this issue," he explained.

Ciolacu said that, according to air intelligence, Russian drones near the border with Romania in the Danube region are usually shot down by the Ukrainian side.

"There is still no danger to the Romanians in the area," Ciolacu said, adding that security measures had been taken after previous incidents and airspace patrols had been stepped up.

Earlier, Romania scrambled F-16 fighters due to a Russian Shahed drone attack on Ukraine's south.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence later confirmed that wreckage identified as parts of Russian Geran-1/2 drones was found in one of three areas designated as possible crash sites.

