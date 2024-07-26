All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian logistics in occupied territories

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 July 2024, 21:08
Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian logistics in occupied territories
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian positions and logistics on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 26 July  

Quote: "The second [issue] for today. I want to especially acknowledge our warriors who strike Russian bases and logistics on the occupied territory. The invader must feel that this is Ukrainian land. And each destroyed Russian airbase, each destroyed Russian military aircraft – whether on the ground or in the air – means saving Ukrainian lives. Guys, our warriors, I thank you for your precision!"

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he met with the Ukrainian minister of defence. They discussed the new defence packages that are being developed together with Ukraine’s partners.

Quote: "It is important that our warriors receive exactly what they need under these conditions of very intense battles and pressure from the Russian army. In particular, together with the Minister and the military command, we are carefully analysing the situation in the difficult areas; primarily it is the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast. This is the direction that has been and remains the main focus of Russian attacks. There have been two reports today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Everything must be done and will be done to strengthen our positions, our Ukrainian ability to inflict tangible losses on the occupier."

Advertisement:

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea, which the Russians used for launching airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyywaroccupation
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy likely asked Orbán to facilitate phone call with Trump
Zelenskyy: It is important that foreign investments start working in defence production
Zelenskyy: There is clear signal that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: