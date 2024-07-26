Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian logistics in occupied territories

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian positions and logistics on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 26 July

Quote: "The second [issue] for today. I want to especially acknowledge our warriors who strike Russian bases and logistics on the occupied territory. The invader must feel that this is Ukrainian land. And each destroyed Russian airbase, each destroyed Russian military aircraft – whether on the ground or in the air – means saving Ukrainian lives. Guys, our warriors, I thank you for your precision!"

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he met with the Ukrainian minister of defence. They discussed the new defence packages that are being developed together with Ukraine’s partners.

Quote: "It is important that our warriors receive exactly what they need under these conditions of very intense battles and pressure from the Russian army. In particular, together with the Minister and the military command, we are carefully analysing the situation in the difficult areas; primarily it is the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast. This is the direction that has been and remains the main focus of Russian attacks. There have been two reports today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Everything must be done and will be done to strengthen our positions, our Ukrainian ability to inflict tangible losses on the occupier."

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea, which the Russians used for launching airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine.

