Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 11 tanks over past day
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 45 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 573,510 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 8,331 (+11) tanks;
- 16,074 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,885 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 905 (+1) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,736 (+53) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,403 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,500 (+86) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,671 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
