Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 11 tanks over past day

Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 45 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 573,510 (+1,210) military personnel;

8,331 (+11) tanks;

16,074 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

15,885 (+45) artillery systems;

1,125 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

905 (+1) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,736 (+53) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,403 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,500 (+86) vehicles and tankers;

2,671 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!