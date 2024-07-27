Russians conduct 80 airstrikes on Ukraine in one day – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 122 combat clashes have been recorded on the front over the past day, with the Russians launching a missile strike and 80 airstrikes, dropping 117 guided aerial bombs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 July

Details: The Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchanski Khutory, Synkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Starytsia (Kharkiv Oblast); Lyman, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Lysychne, Zhelanne, Karlivka, Verkhnokamianske, New-York, Ukrainsk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Huliaipole and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Tiahynka (Kherson Oblast).

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian personnel, an artillery system, two radar stations and a Buk anti-aircraft missile system over the past day.

On the Kharkiv front, 10 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke, Slobozhanske and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks occurred over the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Nevske, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and in Serebrianka Forest 12 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar five times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne, New-York and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 37 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Tymofiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Vesele, Vovche and Yasnobrodivka. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near the village of Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 14 attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Netailove, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, the updated information indicated that the Russians conducted six assaults near the settlements of Staromlynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians persisted in their attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandrivka, conducting a total of seven assaults.

On the Prydniprovske front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russians conducted an airstrike near the village of Tiahynka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

Support UP or become our patron!