Russian attack on Sumy kills teenager, 12 more people injured, mostly children – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 16:02
Russian attack on Sumy kills teenager, 12 more people injured, mostly children – photos
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Hlukhiv. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

One child was killed, and 12 civilians were injured, including 6 children, as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

наслідки обстрілу Глухова, фото прокуратури
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Hlukhiv.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Investigation materials indicate that the enemy used prohibited methods of warfare and struck the centre of Hlukhiv in the Shostka district with a multiple launch rocket system at around 12:40 on 27 July 2024. 

As a result of the attack, 13 civilians were injured, including seven children. Shortly thereafter, a 14-year-old boy died in the hospital."

Details: Additionally, apartment buildings and houses, an educational institution, a shop and vehicles were damaged.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
