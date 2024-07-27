Russian attack on Sumy kills teenager, 12 more people injured, mostly children – photos

One child was killed, and 12 civilians were injured, including 6 children, as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Hlukhiv. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Investigation materials indicate that the enemy used prohibited methods of warfare and struck the centre of Hlukhiv in the Shostka district with a multiple launch rocket system at around 12:40 on 27 July 2024.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, 13 civilians were injured, including seven children. Shortly thereafter, a 14-year-old boy died in the hospital."

Details: Additionally, apartment buildings and houses, an educational institution, a shop and vehicles were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!