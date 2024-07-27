Zelenskyy: Medical information system to be deployed in Ukrainian military units by year's end

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech on 27 July. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Defence Ministry, together with the General Staff, must introduce a medical information system in military units by the end of the year.

Source: Zelenskyy during an address at the First Annual International Congress on Military Medicine and Mental Health dubbed A Warrior: Life, Health, Combat Capability

Quote: "Everything that can be digitised must be digitised. The Defence Ministry, together with the General Staff, must deploy a medical information system in military units by the end of the year so that the injured [soldier]'s journey is transparent and understandable. This is what every military medic and service member expects.

An effective rehabilitation system must be implemented, including mental recovery for military personnel and their families."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he signed a decree on the "Regulations for Military Service," which governs the service of individuals with medical education and the granting of initial officer ranks to doctors who have not completed their military training.

Additionally, Zelenskyy instructed the government to fully fund the establishment of a modern rehabilitation hospital with a reintegration module for soldiers released from captivity, as well as stabilisation centres for continuous medical assistance in combat zones.

Zelenskyy also recognised Ukrainian military doctors for achieving the "greatest success in military medicine during this war" – "despite all the challenges and difficulties, maintaining a high level of survival for the wounded and a significant rate of return to service."

Before this, the President and First Lady Olena Zelenska visited the Okhmatdyt Hospital and reviewed its reconstruction plan.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Okhmatdyt General Director Volodymyr Zhovnir reported that six buildings of the hospital were damaged, including two in critical condition. All structural units have been restored except for the bone marrow transplantation and chronic hemodialysis departments, which are currently operating at other Kyiv hospitals.

Okhmatdyt plans to restore the facade of one of the buildings and construct a new one, which will allow for the hospitalisation of 15,000 patients annually. Additionally, Olena Zelenska’s Foundation has undertaken the restoration of the Superhero School – educational classes associated with the medical facility.

