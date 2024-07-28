Russians lose another 1180 soldiers and 13 tanks at line of contact
Sunday, 28 July 2024, 07:42
The Russian losses increased by 1180 soldiers, 13 tanks and 51 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 574,860 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 8,344 (+13) tanks;
- 16,095 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,936 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,127 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 906 (+1) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,766 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,405 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,572 (+72) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,671 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
