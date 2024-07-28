Russians lose another 1180 soldiers and 13 tanks at line of contact

The Russian losses increased by 1180 soldiers, 13 tanks and 51 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 574,860 (+1,180) military personnel;

8,344 (+13) tanks;

16,095 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

15,936 (+51) artillery systems;

1,127 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

906 (+1) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,766 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,405 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,572 (+72) vehicles and tankers;

2,671 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

