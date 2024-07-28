All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians lose another 1180 soldiers and 13 tanks at line of contact

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 07:42
Russians lose another 1180 soldiers and 13 tanks at line of contact
Stock Photo: 117th Separate Mechanised Brigade

The Russian losses increased by 1180 soldiers, 13 tanks and 51 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 574,860 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 8,344 (+13) tanks;
  • 16,095 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,936 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,127 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 906 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,766 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,405 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,572 (+72) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,671 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Russia
Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast after a drone strike – video
US Secretary of State warns China about consequences of supporting Russian military industrial complex
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: