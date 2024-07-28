All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 08:40
Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight
Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia deployed a guided Kh-59 missile and eight Shahed attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 27–28 July; all but one drone were intercepted.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Mobile firing squads downed a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile and seven Shahed-131/136 drones.

Most of these air targets were intercepted in Odesa Oblast in Ukraine's south.

Russian forces launched the missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and the drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceair defenceShahed dronemissile strike
