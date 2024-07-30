All Sections
Zelenskyy inspects fortifications on border with Belarus – photos, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 July 2024, 14:00
Zelenskyy inspects fortifications on border with Belarus – photos, video
Zelenskyy inspecting a dugout. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a security meeting in Volyn Oblast and inspected the construction of fortifications on the border with Belarus and Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; the Office of the Ukrainian President 

Quote: "Volyn. Construction of fortifications and security meetings in our northern regions. The main focus is on protecting our state border in the oblasts bordering Russia and Belarus. We continue to strengthen the Ukrainian border. I am grateful to everyone who works for the protection and strength of Ukraine." 

Zelenskyy at a meeting with Ukraine’s top military leadership
Photo: Office of the President 

Details: The coordination meeting was attended by representatives of Ukraine’s top military leadership: the State Border Guard Service, and the heads of Volyn (Yurii Pohuliaiko), Zhytomyr (Vitalii Bunechko), Rivne (Oleksandr Koval), Kyiv (Ruslan Kravchenko) and Chernihiv (Viacheslav Chaus) oblast military administrations.

Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service, reported on border protection, including the number of soldiers involved, their capabilities and weapons.

The heads of the military administrations and Oleksandr Yakovets, Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service, reported about the progress of the construction of fortifications along the border with Belarus.

The president got acquainted with the works at one of the strongholds in Volyn Oblast. Zelenskyy inspected the arrangement of trenches, firing positions and dugouts.

The Office of the President said that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, anti-tank ditches, barrier fences and strongholds with firing positions have been built here. Reinforced concrete structures and protective structures for sheltering personnel have been installed on the fronts of possible movement of the Russian armoured vehicles.

"We have a strong defence both in terms of personnel and defence lines. We have also increased the number of border guards in all oblasts that border Russia and Belarus. And we continue to strengthen it," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: On 27 July, the State Border Guard Service noted that it had not yet recorded an increase in the number of Russian troops near the border with Belarus or in Sumy Oblast. 

Subjects: ZelenskyywarVolyn Oblast
