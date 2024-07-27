All Sections
Ukraine's border guards on situation at Belarusian border and in Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 18:00
Ukraine's border guards on situation at Belarusian border and in Sumy Oblast
Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Photo: Andrii Demchenko on Facebook

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has no evidence that Russia is amassing its troops near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border or near the Russian border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Demchenko: "The situation on the border with Belarus has not changed; we do not see any significant threats and have not seen the movement [of Russian troops] on the other side of the border, but we remain vigilant because we have to be prepared for any scenario [...]

We are not currently seeing any actions Russia might be undertaking to launch or expand hostilities in Sumy Oblast."

Details: Demchenko said that Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts in Ukraine's north are experiencing daily Russian attacks.

"Between Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the majority of [Russian] attacks target Sumy Oblast, where enemy forces are deploying artillery and frequently also aircraft and attack drones to launch strikes against Ukraine. The majority of these strikes target populated areas," Demchenko said.

Subjects: State Border Guard ServiceSumy OblastBelarusborder
