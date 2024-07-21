Russian forces lose 1,100 troops, 52 UAVs and 1 air defence system over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost about 1,100 troops, 52 strategic and tactical UAVs, 46 armoured combat vehicles and one air defence system over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 566,710 (+1,100) military personnel;

8,266 (+9) tanks;

15,963 (+46) armoured combat vehicles;

15,586 (+44) artillery systems;

1,121 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

896 (+1) air defence systems;

362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,402 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,036 (+68) vehicles and tankers;

2,616 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

