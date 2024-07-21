All Sections
Russian forces lose 1,100 troops, 52 UAVs and 1 air defence system over past 24 hours

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 21 July 2024, 07:37
Russian forces lose 1,100 troops, 52 UAVs and 1 air defence system over past 24 hours
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces have lost about 1,100 troops, 52 strategic and tactical UAVs, 46 armoured combat vehicles and one air defence system over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 566,710 (+1,100) military personnel;
  • 8,266 (+9) tanks;
  • 15,963 (+46) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,586 (+44) artillery systems;
  • 1,121 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 896 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,402 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,036 (+68) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,616 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

