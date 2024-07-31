All Sections
Russian forces bombard outskirts of Kherson, killing person

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 July 2024, 06:54
Russian forces bombard outskirts of Kherson, killing person
Stele at the entry of Kherson. Stock photo: Informative Kherson Oblast, a local news outlet, on Facebook

Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russians bombarded the outskirts of the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River, killing a man, 68, on the morning of 31 July.

Source: Mrochko on Telegram

Quote: "A man, 68, sustained fatal injuries. His body was recovered from under the rubble by rescue workers.

A woman, 73, suffered a concussion and sustained blast and closed head injuries. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance on the spot."

